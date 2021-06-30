Vantage Consulting Group Inc Grows Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Exelon makes up about 0.1% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Exelon were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,724,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562,881 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Exelon by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,084,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,810 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Exelon by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,936,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,815 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,997,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,879,000 after acquiring an additional 505,359 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,916,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,689,000 after acquiring an additional 985,987 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Exelon news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.26. 106,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,922,233. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $47.36.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

