Highlander Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,550 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,856,415 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,933,537,000 after purchasing an additional 231,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,297,352 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,020,213,000 after purchasing an additional 573,176 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $2,164,014,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,388,737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,929,987,000 after purchasing an additional 480,279 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,214,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,659,138,000 after purchasing an additional 384,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded up $3.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.13. The company had a trading volume of 556,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,714,123. The stock has a market cap of $395.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total value of $82,999,211.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,696,394.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,360,351 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

