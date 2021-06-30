Zacks: Analysts Expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to Post $1.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to post $1.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Dorman Products reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 117%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.67 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.65%. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Dorman Products stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.61. 1,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,345. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.77. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $62.41 and a twelve month high of $113.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,545,000 after acquiring an additional 20,665 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 171,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 432,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,413,000 after purchasing an additional 92,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

