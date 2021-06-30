Zacks: Brokerages Expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Will Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Apple’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Apple posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $5.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $6.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

Shares of AAPL traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,353,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,859,432. Apple has a 1 year low of $89.14 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in Apple by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 324.9% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Grand Central Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $4,546,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 116,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

