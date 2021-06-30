APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,998,703 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 190,750 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.28% of General Motors worth $195,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 388.9% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,975 shares of company stock valued at $17,317,617 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.62.

Shares of GM traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.03. The company had a trading volume of 268,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,668,666. General Motors has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $64.30. The company has a market capitalization of $85.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

