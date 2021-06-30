Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $23.02 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,201 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,466 shares during the period. Target makes up approximately 1.0% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $23,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Target by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 278,717 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Target by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,441 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Target by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 322,488 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $56,929,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on TGT shares. UBS Group raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Guggenheim raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.39.

NYSE TGT traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $241.39. 83,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,779,751. The company has a market cap of $119.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a one year low of $116.73 and a one year high of $243.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $479,094.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,525.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,084 shares of company stock worth $8,705,658 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.