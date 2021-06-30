Maple Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,017 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $429.79. 402,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,358,802. The business’s 50-day moving average is $420.54. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $305.05 and a twelve month high of $430.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

