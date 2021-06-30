APG Asset Management N.V. Decreases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,443,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,376,703 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 0.9% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.43% of NextEra Energy worth $543,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,325,000 after purchasing an additional 19,155,193 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 272.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,154,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,014,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625,344 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,468,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 288.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,920,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,746,000 after buying an additional 4,397,091 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NYSE NEE traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.69. The company had a trading volume of 140,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,391,869. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $144.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.38 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 8,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $629,570.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,971,687.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,872 shares of company stock valued at $16,211,386 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.