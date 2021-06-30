Fort L.P. Buys 410 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fort L.P. grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,656 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Comcast by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 842,106 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $45,566,000 after purchasing an additional 36,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 5.3% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 40,506 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.45.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.73. The stock had a trading volume of 210,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,084,046. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $38.12 and a one year high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.35. The stock has a market cap of $259.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

