APG Asset Management N.V. Buys 75,880 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,159,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,880 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 1.2% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $729,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,219,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 142.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,567,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,408 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.78.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.27. The stock had a trading volume of 809,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,390,792. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.