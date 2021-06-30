286,246 Shares in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Acquired by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 286,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,928,000. Optiver Holding B.V. owned about 0.06% of Wheaton Precious Metals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,260,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,574,000 after purchasing an additional 680,862 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 16,580,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,551,000 after acquiring an additional 380,544 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 100.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,280,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147,537 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth $169,461,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.5% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,590,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,265,000 after acquiring an additional 816,986 shares in the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

NYSE WPM traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.23. 54,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,885,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.35. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.37.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 19.64%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WPM. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.