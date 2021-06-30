Short Interest in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Declines By 61.0%

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 61.0% from the May 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.63% of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $16.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,305. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $15.54 and a twelve month high of $19.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.56.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

