Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Short Interest Down 83.5% in June

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 83.5% from the May 31st total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,371 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned 0.56% of Mesa Royalty Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTR traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.21. 6,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.26. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $7.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.0261 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Separately, TheStreet raised Mesa Royalty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

About Mesa Royalty Trust

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

