Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Short Interest Update

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, an increase of 231.2% from the May 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 457,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 31.8% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,286,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,038 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 26.3% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,555,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,724,000 after purchasing an additional 532,446 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 23.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,879,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 353,101 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 5.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 997,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 51,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the first quarter worth $1,790,000.

NCZ traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,297. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $5.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

