SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Loews Corp

Loews Corp decreased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Loews Corp’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SITE shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.78.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded down $4.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,239. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $104.04 and a one year high of $206.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.40.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $3,070,993.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,073,902.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total value of $570,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,834.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,044 shares of company stock valued at $11,047,884 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.