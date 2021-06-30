Maple Capital Management Inc. Has $16.34 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 247,009 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies makes up about 2.4% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $16,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.47.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $67.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,744,993. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.11. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.18 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 335.48%.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

