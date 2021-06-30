Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for 3.4% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $23,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,129,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,646,000 after buying an additional 549,323 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $590,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $94,345,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 39,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $191.88. 50,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,279,150. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.16. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $124.35 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.13.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

