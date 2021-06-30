Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Receives $121.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.40.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 149,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $7,900,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $26,046.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,954.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,778 shares of company stock valued at $9,974,158 over the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 113,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,674,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,832,000 after purchasing an additional 777,453 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 968.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after purchasing an additional 226,600 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

APLS stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $63.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,916. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.60. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $66.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.63). On average, equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -6.93 EPS for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

