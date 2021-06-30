TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

TTEC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen downgraded TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other TTEC news, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $1,644,429.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,317,150.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,948 shares of company stock worth $3,499,429. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 0.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,747,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,359,000 after buying an additional 87,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. 34.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.45. TTEC has a 1 year low of $43.79 and a 1 year high of $113.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $539.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.74 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

