Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases New Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,898,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.89.

MPWR stock traded down $4.43 on Wednesday, reaching $372.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,619. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $406.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $345.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.17, for a total value of $669,963.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.27, for a total value of $553,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,880,658.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,893 shares of company stock worth $20,517,921. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Article: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.