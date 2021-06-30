Capital Fund Management S.A. Takes $5.70 Million Position in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,212,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOLO. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 207.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 175.1% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the fourth quarter worth about $3,001,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the fourth quarter worth about $903,000. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electrameccanica Vehicles stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.32. 32,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,030,731. The company has a market cap of $488.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.77. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.99.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 30.59% and a negative net margin of 9,235.79%. Analysts anticipate that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Aegis increased their price objective on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

