53,591 Shares in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Acquired by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 53,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,525,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.19% of Proto Labs as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Proto Labs by 144.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRLB. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Proto Labs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

PRLB traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.94. 9,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,505. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.60 and a 1-year high of $286.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 61.03 and a beta of 1.66.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Proto Labs had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

