Capital Fund Management S.A. Raises Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 295.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 47,075 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $8,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Seagen in the first quarter worth approximately $623,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fort L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 72.2% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 4,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 79.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 69.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 14,156 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagen alerts:

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total value of $1,550,102.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,563,069.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 25,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $3,822,091.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,812 shares of company stock valued at $15,757,488. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SGEN traded up $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.14. The stock had a trading volume of 8,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,845. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.72. The company has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 0.87. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $133.20 and a one year high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.39 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SGEN. Evercore ISI began coverage on Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.36.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.