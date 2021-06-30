Lee Capital Holdings LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 325.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $3,066,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $9.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,473.27. 38,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,748. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,240.67. The firm has a market cap of $183.17 billion, a PE ratio of 116.22, a P/E/G ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 1.44. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $839.40 and a 12-month high of $1,552.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 17.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The business had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SHOP shares. TheStreet upgraded Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,421.38.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.