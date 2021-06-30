Short Interest in HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) Expands By 160.2%

HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a growth of 160.2% from the May 31st total of 21,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of HPX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,030. HPX has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $11.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81.

Get HPX alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HPX in the 1st quarter valued at $585,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in HPX during the 1st quarter worth $964,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in HPX during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in HPX during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.07% of the company’s stock.

HPX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for HPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.