Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Semler Scientific from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semler Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday.

SMLR stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.25. 5,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,050. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.60. Semler Scientific has a 1 year low of $43.20 and a 1 year high of $118.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.50, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 62.27%. The business had revenue of $13.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.95 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Semler Scientific will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total transaction of $135,262.50. Also, major shareholder H.C. Chang & Diana Sho William sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $116,972.52. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,813 shares of company stock worth $523,210. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

