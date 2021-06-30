D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 392,500 shares, a growth of 174.1% from the May 31st total of 143,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 462,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE DEH traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,373. D8 has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEH. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of D8 in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of D8 by 144.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D8 in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D8 in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in D8 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. 60.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D8 Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

