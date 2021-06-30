APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 1,268,045 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 33.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,560,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,268,045 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $230,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 23,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

PLD traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.29. The company had a trading volume of 64,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.10, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.73. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $91.04 and a one year high of $126.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.08.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

