Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,932 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health comprises 0.3% of Capital Fund Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.14% of Cardinal Health worth $24,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,394,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,606 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,005,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,344,000 after acquiring an additional 322,495 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,346,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,158,000 after acquiring an additional 395,668 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,229,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,882,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,838,000 after acquiring an additional 228,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,486. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

