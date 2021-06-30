Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases 27,086 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 43.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,086 shares during the quarter. Humana comprises 0.4% of Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Humana were worth $37,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 271.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Humana by 54.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 95.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HUM traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $443.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,559. The firm has a market cap of $57.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.22 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $440.87.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $475.94.

In other news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

