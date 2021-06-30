APG Asset Management N.V. Has $317.29 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,187,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 470,451 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $317,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 10.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 47.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $123,524.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,612 shares in the company, valued at $5,774,170.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $280,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,361,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,514 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,773. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.60. The company had a trading volume of 297,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,144,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.27. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The company has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

