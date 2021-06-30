Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.06.

LUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In other Lundin Mining news, Director Donald Kinloch Charter acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,018.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$746,580.91. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 24,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total transaction of C$372,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 470,489 shares in the company, valued at C$7,104,383.90. Insiders have sold 45,935 shares of company stock worth $687,751 over the last quarter.

Lundin Mining stock traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$11.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,376. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.32 billion and a PE ratio of 16.31. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$6.68 and a twelve month high of C$16.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.33.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$863.02 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 19.99%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

