Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BTEGF shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $1.65 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Baytex Energy from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $1.65 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000.

BTEGF stock remained flat at $$1.89 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 220,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,492. Baytex Energy has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.53.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.