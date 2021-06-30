APG Asset Management N.V. Has $364.59 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,089,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 782,663 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.21% of Chevron worth $364,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.59. The stock had a trading volume of 332,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,836,952. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $201.66 billion, a PE ratio of -24.97, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Citigroup started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.85.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

