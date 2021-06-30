Flputnam Investment Management Co. Cuts Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,661 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $17,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $354.35. 1,160,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,562,646. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $242.58 and a fifty-two week high of $355.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $336.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

