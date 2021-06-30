Optiver Holding B.V. Purchases Shares of 53,516 Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 53,516 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,631,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Xilinx by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Xilinx by 368.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Xilinx stock traded up $3.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.47. 105,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,470. The company has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 55.01 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.43. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.18 and a 12-month high of $154.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

