Optiver Holding B.V. Takes Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 137,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,914,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,060,854,000 after buying an additional 13,539,799 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $767,548,000. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,107,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $996,706,000 after buying an additional 4,500,035 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.8% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,497,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $355,320,000 after buying an additional 1,990,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,157,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,717,000 after buying an additional 1,858,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.71. 210,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,608,921. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $78.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Several analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.