Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading Down 4.3%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.26 and last traded at $35.69. 6,640 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 422,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.31.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RXRX. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.08.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.09). The business had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

