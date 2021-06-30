Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Short Interest Down 97.9% in June

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the May 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

STWRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS STWRY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.21. 171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.4432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 4.11%.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

