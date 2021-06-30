Short Interest in Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Drops By 98.3%

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the May 31st total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SCYYF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 61,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,158. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18. Scandium International Mining has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.28.
Scandium International Mining Company Profile
