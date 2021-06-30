Short Interest in Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Drops By 98.3%

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the May 31st total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SCYYF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 61,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,158. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18. Scandium International Mining has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.28.

Scandium International Mining Company Profile

Scandium International Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, focuses on the exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metals assets in Australia. The company explores for scandium and rare earth minerals; and other specialty metals comprising nickel, cobalt, boron, manganese, tantalum, titanium, and zirconium.

