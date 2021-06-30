Optiver Holding B.V. Invests $16.24 Million in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 72,459 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $16,241,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 746.4% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 277 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $230.78. The stock had a trading volume of 52,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,679. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $181.89 and a 1 year high of $238.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.23. The stock has a market cap of $172.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.21.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

