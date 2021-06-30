Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Hits $0.44 on Major Exchanges

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $126.61 million and approximately $33.29 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00053698 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001962 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00011034 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002866 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,579,035 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

