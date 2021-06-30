Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott Purchases 1,686 Shares

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott acquired 1,686 shares of Seneca Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,143.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arthur S. Wolcott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Arthur S. Wolcott acquired 416 shares of Seneca Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.42 per share, for a total transaction of $19,310.72.

NASDAQ SENEA traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.97. 459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,447. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Seneca Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $32.59 and a 52 week high of $62.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.33 million, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SENEA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 323.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 26.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, and CherryMan.

