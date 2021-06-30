Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Sells $1,467,084.30 in Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 14,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total value of $1,467,084.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $1,010,000.00.

VICR traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,051. Vicor Co. has a 52 week low of $70.02 and a 52 week high of $105.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.24 and a beta of 0.67.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.46 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vicor during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Vicor by 619.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VICR shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Vicor in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price objective on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

