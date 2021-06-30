FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) & Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Financial Contrast

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) and Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.1% of FlexShopper shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of Custom Truck One Source shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of FlexShopper shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Custom Truck One Source shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for FlexShopper and Custom Truck One Source, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FlexShopper 0 0 2 0 3.00 Custom Truck One Source 0 0 3 0 3.00

FlexShopper currently has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 25.00%. Given FlexShopper’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FlexShopper is more favorable than Custom Truck One Source.

Volatility and Risk

FlexShopper has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Custom Truck One Source has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FlexShopper and Custom Truck One Source’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FlexShopper $102.08 million 0.63 -$340,000.00 ($0.17) -17.65 Custom Truck One Source $302.74 million 7.75 -$21.28 million ($0.91) -10.47

FlexShopper has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Custom Truck One Source. FlexShopper is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Custom Truck One Source, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares FlexShopper and Custom Truck One Source’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FlexShopper -0.36% N/A -0.67% Custom Truck One Source -11.10% N/A -7.41%

Summary

FlexShopper beats Custom Truck One Source on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, Inc., a financial and technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such accessories. The company was formerly known as Anchor Funding Services, Inc. and changed its name to FlexShopper, Inc. in October 2013. FlexShopper, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecom, and rail industries in North America. It operates through two segments: Equipment Rental and Sales; and Parts, Tools and Accessories. The Equipment Rental and Sales segment rents and sells a range of new and used equipment, including bucket trucks, digger derricks, line equipment, cranes, pressure diggers, and underground equipment for electric utilities, telecom operators, railroad operators, and related contractors. The Parts, Tools and Accessories segment offers sale and rental solutions for parts, tools, and accessories to complement its specialty equipment fleet. Its products include stringing blocks, augers, insulated hotline tools, hoist and rigging equipment, and grounding clamps. This segment also provides maintenance, repair, and upfit services for new and used heavy-duty trucks and cranes. It serves equipment rental customers, industry contractors, and other distributors. As of March 8, 2021, the company had a coast-to-coast rental fleet of approximately 4,500 units comprising insulated and non-insulated bucket trucks, digger derricks, line equipment, cranes, pressure diggers and drills, and underground equipment. The company was formerly known as Nesco Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Custom Truck One Source, Inc. in April 2021. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

