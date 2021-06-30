County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) Short Interest Update

County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the May 31st total of 114,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 536,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYLC traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. 21,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,895. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06. County Line Energy has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.14.

County Line Energy Corp., an exploration stage company, primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties. It focuses on various oil and gas projects located in Hayter region in the east central Alberta area. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

