PetroNeft Resources (LON:PTR) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.45

Shares of PetroNeft Resources plc (LON:PTR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.45 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.37 ($0.06), with a volume of 5201236 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.05).

The company has a market cap of £45.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17.

About PetroNeft Resources (LON:PTR)

PetroNeft Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Russia. The company's primary assets are a 50% operating interest in Licence 61 that covers 4,991 square kilometers in the Tomsk Oblast; and a 50% operating interest in Licence 67 covering 2,447 square kilometers located in the Tomsk Oblast.

