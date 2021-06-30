Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.61

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.61 and last traded at $22.60, with a volume of 17566 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.04.

ERII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Energy Recovery from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.92.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 25.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 14,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $318,527.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 924,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,492,083.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder As Arvarius sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $19,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,532,490 shares in the company, valued at $127,383,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,023,800 shares of company stock worth $20,025,900. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 58,813 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Energy Recovery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $502,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,686,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,619,000 after purchasing an additional 420,437 shares during the period. 46.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

