bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Trading Up 6.3%

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s share price was up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.99 and last traded at $31.98. Approximately 10,758 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,245,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.08.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLUE shares. Mizuho raised bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink started coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on bluebird bio from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.75.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 257.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,861,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,093,000 after purchasing an additional 129,254 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in bluebird bio by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in bluebird bio by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 287,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,450,000 after acquiring an additional 24,628 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in bluebird bio by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 95,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 22,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

