Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 702.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,887 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $6,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 80.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSK has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,069,499.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,800.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total value of $2,210,103.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,873,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,720 shares of company stock worth $9,106,157 in the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRSK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $174.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,283. The company has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $210.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.02.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

